Katharine McPhee in Concert

Accomplished actress and singer, Katharine McPhee, who is fresh off her Broadway debut in the hit musical Waitress, will open the 75th season of the Distinguished Guest Series on Saturday, November 3 at 8:00 p.m., in the Kohler Memorial Theatre. Residents of Sheboygan County have a rare opportunity to experience the powerhouse presence of Katharine McPhee, who possesses a voice for the ages.

Katharine McPhee is an accomplished actress and singer, who made her worldwide debut on Season 5 of American Idol before landing at #2 on Billboard’s Hot Singles Sales chart in 2006 and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 albums in 2007. While releasing several successful albums, she also starred in the CBS drama series Scorpion and the NBC musical drama Smash. In spring 2018, McPhee made her Broadway debut starring in the hit musical Waitress.

A sought-after performer, McPhee will take the stage at the Kohler Memorial Theatre performing a range of music that has defined her acting and singing career, including a host of reimagined, recharged, and reinvigorated timeless jazz standards from her latest full-length album, I Fall In Love Too Easily.

Ticket Prices and Ordering for Katharine McPhee

(Prices do not reflect sales tax or minimal service fees. Student group discounts are available).

Individual Tickets:

Katharine McPhee

Adult/Student A Seat- $55/$28

Adult/Student B Seat- $50/$25