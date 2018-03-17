Katie Dahl, Emily White, and Hope Dunbar perform at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 8-10:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). A $6.00 donation is requested at the door.

Katie Dahl has been praised for her wit and clear-eyed appraisal of modern life, “all served up in a voice as rich as cream” (Iowa Public Radio). Multi-instrumentalist Hope Dunbar shares original songs with a distinct perspective in the Americana and country-folk traditions, while Emily White’s work features well-crafted songs, poetic lyrics, and beautiful arrangements. Come and see three outstanding singer-songwriters in one night! More information at www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-coffee-house.com.

Katie Dahl website: http://www.katiedahlmusic.com/press/