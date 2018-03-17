Katie Dahl, Emily White, and Hope Dunbar
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Katie Dahl, Emily White, and Hope Dunbar perform at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 8-10:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). A $6.00 donation is requested at the door.
Katie Dahl has been praised for her wit and clear-eyed appraisal of modern life, “all served up in a voice as rich as cream” (Iowa Public Radio). Multi-instrumentalist Hope Dunbar shares original songs with a distinct perspective in the Americana and country-folk traditions, while Emily White’s work features well-crafted songs, poetic lyrics, and beautiful arrangements. Come and see three outstanding singer-songwriters in one night! More information at www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-coffee-house.com.
Katie Dahl website: http://www.katiedahlmusic.com/press/