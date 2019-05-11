Katie Dahl, Hope Dunbar, and Emily White Fundraising Concert

Join us for an evening of music to NURTURE the spirit, ENGAGE the mind, and INSPIRE action!

The First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee is pleased to present singer-songwriters Katie Dahl (Door County, WI), Hope Dunbar (Utica, NE), and Emily White (Chicago, IL) as they join forces on their 2019 Midwest Tour. Katie Dahl, Hope Dunbar, and Emily White are all Midwestern songwriters with loyal fan bases and multiple accolades to their collective credit. Though they often perform individually, this evening they will share their songs in an intimate “in-the-round” format, commenting on and adding texture to one another’s work. Dahl, Dunbar, and White are all firmly rooted in the folk tradition, with songs that roam freely to explore country, bluegrass, and rock.

Come share in this unique evening of music where three artist-poets explore and muse upon the world and our place in it – and support First Church.

TICKETS

General: $17 advance/$20 at the door

Premium: $35 – includes 6:00 p.m. preshow reception, Q&A, and acoustic mini-set with the artists

Purchase tickets online at https://katiehopeandemily.bpt.me or by phone at 1-800-838-3006.