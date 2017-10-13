Keyshia Cole

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Four time Grammy nominated R&B singer Keyshia Cole is known for her chart-topping singles like “Just Like You,” “Let It Go” (featuring Missy Elliot and Lil’ Kim) and “Trust” (featuring Monica).  Her hit BET series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is was the #1 most watched series in the network’s history during its three-season run from 2006-2008.

Info
Live Music/Performance
