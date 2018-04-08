Keg Stand Up at Lakefront Brewery

Brew cities' favorite comedy show! Milwaukee Comedy and Lakefront Brewery present fresh laughs and fresh beer, it's Keg Stand Up - a hilarious night of comedy at Lakefront Brewery! The show will feature delicious beer, live stand up comedy and table served food from a special show menu. Yum!

Expect a great time with top regional stand up comics. If great comedy wasn't enough, Lakefront has put a special menu together for the show including their award-winning cheese curds! This show is hot, hot, HOT and WILL SELL OUT so plan ahead and grab your tickets today!

Tickets are $7 presale until March 30th then they go up to $10!