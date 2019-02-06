Brew City's #1 Stand Up Comedy Show on a SPECIAL NIGHT! Wednesday, February 6th!

Milwaukee Comedy and Lakefront Brewery present fresh laughs and fresh beer, it's Keg Stand Up - a hilarious night of comedy at Lakefront Brewery! The show will feature delicious beer, live stand up comedy and table served food from a special show menu. Yum!

This show is a great time with top regional stand up comics. If great comedy wasn't enough, Lakefront has put a special menu together for the show including their award-winning cheese curds! This show is hot, hot, HOT and WILL SELL OUT so plan ahead and grab your tickets today!

Tickets are only $10 pre-sale or $12 at the door and this show will sell out! Buy in advance to ensure a seat.

Doors open at 6:15pm and the show will start at 7pm. A small tasting room will be open until you're ready to be sat at your table.

Ticketing Info! Please Read!

This show is RESERVED SEATING and has become very popular! Seating is limited and shows do sell out. We reserve the right to give your seats away if you arrive late!

Mobile Ticket Buyers: To ensure your group can sit together please purchase all tickets in the same transaction. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Any seats that don't sell in the pre-sale online will be offered as walk-up tickets prior to the show for $12. Please Note: Standing room as well as seats outside of our table service sections will be available as needed for a discounted price of $7 at the door.

Bring your ID! This show is 21+ unless accompanied by legal guardian. This show has adult themes. Ticket buyer must be over 21 and have a valid ID. All attendees must be present to receive a ticket.

Keg Stand Up at Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Doors open at 6:15pm, show at 7pm