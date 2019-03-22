Keith Pulvermacher w/Carvin Walls

KEITH PULVERMACHER AND CARVIN WALLS- FRIDAY, MARCH 22ND 8PM

$10 advance tickets available HERE or $12 at the door

Milwaukee heartland rocker Keith Pulvermacher headed down to Nashville to record his latest album, 45 Story, a collection that updates the classic rock of acts like Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers with the contemporary spirit of guys like Dierks Bentley and John Mayer. On stage, Pulvermacher’s known to toughen up the adult-alternative radio sensibilities of his studio albums, leading his band through driving, guitar-drenched jam sessions. - Shepherd Express 2019

Kelly (formally Carvin) Walls and Troy Walls are a powerhouse duo that could only be created in the heart of Music City! Kelly, a raw, rebellious Jersey girl, and Troy Walls, a down to earth country boy from West Virginia both made the move to Nashville, TN to pursue their music careers in 2012. When the two come together as writers, it mixes pop rock and country in a very organic way with a splash of soul reminiscent of Mo-Town.

