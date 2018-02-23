Kelsea Ballerini w/Walker Hayes

ubbed “Country’s Next Queen” by Billboard, Kelsea Ballerini continues to blaze her own trail to superstardom as she is the only female artist in country music history, including female duos and groups, to go #1 with her first three consecutive singles from a debut album.Honored by Billboard with the “Rising Star” Kelsea has been crowned one of CMT’s “Next Women of Country,” as “The Country Sweetheart” in People Magazine’s elite “Ones to Watch” portfolio and the “Nashville It Girl” by Rolling Stone.