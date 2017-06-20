Ken Vandermark and Nate Wooley Duo
Sugar Maple 441 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 8pm
The Ken Vandermark and Nate Wooley Duo will serve forth a menu of music that blends improvisation with composition and explores the expressive palette of their instruments through the use of extended techniques. The concert will begin with each musician stepping forward separately to play a solo set. Vandermark waxes rhapsodic about his musical compatriot’s commitment to an improvisational ideal.
