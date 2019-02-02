KENOSHA RESTAURANT WEEK | February 2 – 10, 2019

Kenosha Restaurant Week is a nine-day celebration of our community’s delicious dining scene. Enjoy a culinary adventure as you dine around the greater Kenosha Area, exploring a diverse selection of local, one-of-a-kind restaurants offering multi-course meals at tasty savings. From retro diners, cozy cafes and gourmet burger joints to swanky bistros, supper clubs and ethnic eateries, you’ll find plenty of places to please your palate!

The talented chefs behind Kenosha’s most popular restaurants have cooked up special fixed-price menus for Breakfast or Brunch ($10), Lunch ($10) and Dinner ($20 and $30). No tickets, passes or coupons are required. Just visit any participating restaurant and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu!

Kenosha Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to try a new restaurant or find new things to love at an old favorite. So, gather your friends and family and make plans to join us in Kenosha for this most tasteful event! Find menus, locations and more at https://www.visitkenosha.com/rw.