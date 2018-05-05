Kentucky Derby Party w/The Olivia Gonzales Quartet Ensemble (2pm)

Join us for the most exciting 2 minutes in sports - the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Pick your bourbon, your bonnet, and your horse, and grab a front row seat for the viewing. #HiltonDerby #DerbyDog

INCLUDES:

2 Horses and Jockey on 6th and Green for Photos! (3pm-6pm)

Derby-inspired complimentary appetizers

Millie at the Hilton in costume #DerbyDog

Live Music from the Olivia Gonzales Quartet Ensemble

Derby on Big Screen TV’s

COMPLIMENTARY Derby-Inspired Appetizers:

Mini Hot Browns: Open-Faced Turkey, Bacon, and Pecorino Cream Sandwiches

Cold Benedictine Finger Sandwiches

Kentuckyaki Wings

Bacon Bourbon Popcorn

RAFFLE PRIZES | $3 each, 5 for $10, or 15 for $25:

$100 Miller Time Pub and Grill gift card

$100 Milwaukee ChopHouse gift card

$100 WELL Spa + Salon gift card

Overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Spirited Contests:

BEST LADIES HAT:

Win a magnum of specially selected wine

BEST DRESSED COUPLE:

Win an overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Winners announced after the race – must be present to win

FEATURED COCKTAILS | $7:

Woodford Mule: Woodford bourbon, Peychauds, lime juice, ginger beer

Speedy Spritz: Korbel Champagne, sugar cube, bitters

Star Stallion: Triple Crown Collins, lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda, cucumber garnish

Woodford Julep: Woodford Bourbon, mint leaves, simple syrup