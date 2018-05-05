Kentucky Derby Party w/The Olivia Gonzales Quartet Ensemble (2pm)
Monarch Lounge - Hilton Milwaukee 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Join us for the most exciting 2 minutes in sports - the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Pick your bourbon, your bonnet, and your horse, and grab a front row seat for the viewing. #HiltonDerby #DerbyDog
INCLUDES:
2 Horses and Jockey on 6th and Green for Photos! (3pm-6pm)
Derby-inspired complimentary appetizers
Millie at the Hilton in costume #DerbyDog
Live Music from the Olivia Gonzales Quartet Ensemble
Derby on Big Screen TV’s
COMPLIMENTARY Derby-Inspired Appetizers:
Mini Hot Browns: Open-Faced Turkey, Bacon, and Pecorino Cream Sandwiches
Cold Benedictine Finger Sandwiches
Kentuckyaki Wings
Bacon Bourbon Popcorn
RAFFLE PRIZES | $3 each, 5 for $10, or 15 for $25:
$100 Miller Time Pub and Grill gift card
$100 Milwaukee ChopHouse gift card
$100 WELL Spa + Salon gift card
Overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center
Spirited Contests:
BEST LADIES HAT:
Win a magnum of specially selected wine
BEST DRESSED COUPLE:
Win an overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center
Winners announced after the race – must be present to win
FEATURED COCKTAILS | $7:
Woodford Mule: Woodford bourbon, Peychauds, lime juice, ginger beer
Speedy Spritz: Korbel Champagne, sugar cube, bitters
Star Stallion: Triple Crown Collins, lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda, cucumber garnish
Woodford Julep: Woodford Bourbon, mint leaves, simple syrup