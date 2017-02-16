Kettle Moraine Symphony:"20th Century" Concert

Event time: Concert begins at 2 p.m. with a Pre-Concert Talk at 1 p.m.

20th Century – Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend.

Grofe’s “Grand Canyon Suite” evokes grand scenes, from an opening sunrise to the Painted Desert, the bray of a burro on the trail, cloudburst, and sunset. Copland wrote “Fanfare for the Common Man” in response to the U.S. entry into World War II, inspired in part by a famous 1942 speech proclaiming the dawn of the “Century of the Common Man.” Copland’s “Quiet City” and Britten’s “Simple Symphony” add to the contemporary vibe. This Concerto Concert also features the student winner of the Washington County Concerto Competition.

Season tickets are on sale now. A four-concert package is available for $65 for adults and $55 for seniors 65 and older. Tickets may be purchased online by going to the KMS website at www.kmsymphony.org using PayPal or a credit card. Or they may be purchased by check made out to the Kettle Moraine Symphony, PO Box 52, West Bend, WI 53095.

For more information about tickets and the Kettle Moraine Symphony, visit kmsymphony.org or call 262-334- 3469.