Kettle Moraine Symphony "Russian Romance" with guests West Bend High School Chamber Orchestra. Sunday, February 24 at Slinger High School Performing Arts Center. Pre-concert talk 2pm, concert 3pm. Ticket, concert and bus information at kmsymphony.org, on Facebook at KettleMoraineSymphony, or call 262-334-3469.

Kettle Moraine Symphony in Concert, “Russian Romance”

February 24th at 3pm

Pre-concert talk at 2pm

Slinger High School Performing Arts Center

The Kettle Moraine Symphony continues its 50th Anniversary Season performing Shostakovich's Symphony 5 in D minor, his best known symphony that tackles all manner of human emotion. In addition, the symphony will highlight the West Bend High School Chamber Orchestra in Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings.

Arrive early for a pre-concert talk at 2:00 presented by Dr. Peter Gibeau, UWM-WC music professor and KMS principal bassist.

The performance will take place at the new Slinger High School Performing Arts Center, 209 Polk Street.

Free Bus for Seniors

Bus transportation is available for senior citizens in the West Bend area. For more information, or to sign up to ride the bus, call 262-334-3469 and leave a message.

ADMISSION

Ticket prices are: Adults $18, Senior $15, Student $5 (w/valid ID) and Family Packages: $30 (2) adults + children, $20 (1) adult + children

Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at www.kmsymphony.org, or by calling 262-334-3469 (please leave a message). Advance purchases can also be made at the following outlets: Horicon Bank in West Bend, White House of Music in West Bend & Germantown, and Douglas Jewelers in Hartford.