Kettle Moraine Symphony:"Overture to a New Beginning"

Overture to a New Beginning

Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

The season opens with well-loved symphonic works that explore the depths of the orchestra and challenge the ensemble to rise to the occasion. The program begins with the dramatic Prelude to Wagner's opera, "Die Meistersinger," and the uplifting Suite No.1 from Bizet's opera, "Carmen", and concludes with Brahms' epic Symphony No.1.

Pre-Concert Talk at 2:00 p.m. by Dr. Peter Gibeau, University of Wisconsin-Washington County music professor and KMS principal bass.

Location:

Our Savior's Lutheran Church

1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend

Price: Tickets are available on the website or by calling 262-334-3469 to request a season ticket mailer or individual tickets. http://www.kmsymphony.org/concerts-tickets.htm