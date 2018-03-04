Kettle Moraine Symphony presents: A New American Frontier

American composers are celebrated in this afternoon of lighter musical fare with the feel of days gone by. Enjoy Bugler's Holiday and Clarinet Candy, popular 1950s era compositions by Leroy Anderson, as well as Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring" and "Cowboys Overture" by John Williams. Also featured is the student winner of the Moraine Area Private Music Teachers Organization's annual Concerto Competition, Senior Division.

Pre-Concert Talk at 2 p.m. by Dr. Peter Gibeau, University of Wisconsin-Washington County music professor and KMS principal bass.

http://www.kmsymphony.org/ for info.