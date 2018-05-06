Kettle Moraine Symphony presents: IN THE BEGINNING: THE CREATION HAYDN'S "THE CREATION" WITH SYMPHONY AND CHORUS

Kettle Moraine Symphony, directed by Dr. Richard Hynson, and Moraine Chorus, directed by Dr. Peter Gibeau, return to the Basilica of Holy Hill Sunday, May 6 at 3 p.m. to perform Haydn’s oratorio The Creation, with Richard Hynson conducting.

The towering landmark church, which sits atop one of the highest points in southeastern Wisconsin, along with its stunning beauty and acoustics, create a perfect setting for this sacred music performance.

Tickets are $18 Adult, $15 Senior and $5 Student with ID.

For info: http://www.kmsymphony.org/