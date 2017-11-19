Kettle Moraine Symphony presents: "Dawn's Early Light: A Salute to Veterans"

On Sunday, November 19, the Kettle Moraine Symphony and music director, Richard Hynson, will present “Dawn’s Early Light: A Salute to Veterans.” The orchestra will be joined by West Bend High School Vivace! and Concert choirs, Moraine Chorus, and VFW Post 1393 Color Guard.

Kettle Moraine Symphony will partner with local organizations to honor veterans and fill the Silver Lining Arts Center with live patriotic and symphonic music. A pre-concert talk is at 2:00pm, and the concert begins at 3:00pm.

The program was carefully selected to remind audience members of the highs, lows, sacrifices and camaraderie of those who have served in the United States military.

The Silver Lining Arts Center at the West Bend High Schools, 850-940 S. River Road, is the perfect venue for bringing the community together to hear moving and inspirational pieces, including John Williams’ “Hymn to the Fallen,” marches by John Philip Sousa, Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 “Romantic,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” and more.

“Musically, this large, lovely venue will allow us to present exciting combinations of instrumentation and vocals, which is very exciting,” said Richard Hynson, Kettle Moraine Symphony music director. “In addition, it will allow community members to come together to take part in a very special concert.”

Veterans are invited to attend the concert at no cost. Community members can buy tickets for $18, seniors for $15 and students with valid ID for $5. Tickets are available online at kmsymphony.org and at Horicon Bank in West Bend, West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, and White House of Music in West Bend and Germantown.

Those who want to learn more about the music they will be hearing are invited to a free pre-concert talk with Professor Peter Gibeau at 2 p.m.

Calling all kids! Parents who want their children to explore the link between music, literature and the arts are encouraged to attend the Kettle Moraine Symphony Children’s Program at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 4, at the West Bend Community Memorial Library. The free program is geared for children ages 4 to 12, but all ages are welcome to attend.