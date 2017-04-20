Kettle Moraine Symphony:"The Glory of Mozart at Holy Hill"

Event time: 3pm

On Sunday, May 7 at 3:00pm at the basilica of Holy Hill, the combined forces of the Moraine Chorus and the Kettle Moraine Symphony Orchestra will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Great Mass in C-minor, K.427/417a, with Peter Gibeau as guest conductor. The soloists are Deanna Gibeau, soprano; Katrina Lemens, mezzo-soprano; Wesley Dunnagan, tenor; and David Mohr, baritone.

Dr. Peter Gibeau, director of the Moraine Chorus and guest conductor for this concert, offers a few introductory thoughts about Mozart's work.

The C-minor Mass and the Requiem are Mozart's greatest choral works. Both were left unfinished. Mozart composed the C-minor Mass in 1782-83 in Vienna and Salzburg and performed it in Salzburg in 1783. The soprano soloist for the “Et incarnatus est” was Constanze, his wife, who was visiting Mozart’s hometown and meeting her father-in-law Leopold for the first time. Because Mozart married Constanze over the objections of his father, the C-minor Mass may have been a kind of peace offering, an attempt to reconcile with his father. While much of the music is exuberant and euphoric, as in the opening movement of the Gloria, some of it is very dark, chromatic, and even disturbing, such as the opening “Kyrie eleison” (Lord have mercy), which is a troubled pleading to his (biological) father for forgiveness.

Price: For tickets: http://kmsymphony.org/concerts-tickets.htm