Kevin Bozeman

In 2000 he was the winner of the Midwest region of the HBO “Comedy Competition” and flew to Los Angeles to compete as a finalist. He performed on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” in 2003, and finished 2nd in the Boston Comedy Competition in 2005. He was a semi-finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2010. This past summer he co-starred in the Indie film “Flat Chested” starring Alicia Witt and Luke Perry. He currently resides in Chicago.