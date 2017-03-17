Kevin McCaffrey
Jokerz Comedy Club 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225
Event time: 8pm & 10pm
Kevin McCaffrey is a comedian & writer based out of New York City. He made his network TV debut on The Late Show with David Letterman in November of 2013 (after which he was hired as a warm-up comic for the show), and he currently appears every week on truTV's Greatest Ever series, and truTV Presents: World's Dumbest.
