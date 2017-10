×

Please join us as we once againcelebrate the legacy of Jane Jacobs at Turner Hall on Wednesday,May 3rd.



5:30 PM: Buffet Dinner – Turner Restaurant

Enjoy a traditional Milwaukee Fish Fry including salad, baked ziti, Frenchfries, potato pancakes, rolls, and warm chocolate chip cookies andcoffee/tea/soda. Cost: $20/person.

RSVP for the fish fry to milwaukeeturners@gmail.com or 414.272.1733 by Monday,May 1st



6:30 PM: Ballroom Doors open – Some of the Jane's WalksLeaders will be present. Learn about Jane's Walks that will be taking place 5/5to 5/7!



7:00 PM: Presentation – Turner Hall Ballroom

$5 suggested donation



FEATUREDSPEAKERS:



CHRISSOCHA, Kubala Washatko Architects

Chriswill discuss the application of Architect Christopher Alexander’s PatternLanguage analysis to the urban environment and how it can help people look atand assess their own neighborhoods



JULIATAYLOR, Greater Milwaukee Committee

LYNNEMcCORMAK, Director of Creative Placemaking for LISC

Juliaand Lynne will talk about national and local Creative Placemaking and how itsupports and encourages citizens to reimagine their own neighborhoods as placesof beauty, playfulness and people-centeredness.



Sponsoredby the Milwaukee Turners, the Greater Milwaukee Committee, LISC Milwaukee,Historic Milwaukee, Congress for the New Urbanism, Urban Milwaukee, theWisconsin Bike Fed, Radio Milwaukee 88.9, MATA, UEDA, and Zip Milwaukee!

Here is the link to our FB event: https://www.facebook.co m/events/1461776717178841/

Contact: Katharine Hren