Kid Boogie Down Costume Dance Party

Join us for some Halloween themed fun! Live music/video show by DJ Lukewarm with lights, lasers, & bubbles! COSTUMES HIGHLY ENCOURAGED!

* FUN ACTIVITIES! * FREE water tattoos AND snap a selfie in front of our photo backdrop!

** GIVEAWAY!! ** The 1st 25 children to arrive with paid admission will receive a complimentary treat bag which includes a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win a special GRAND PRIZE filled with goodies!

*** RAFFLE *** ONE lucky child will win a fun-filled prize basket! Each raffle ticket is $1. All raffle proceeds will go to support SAFE Haven of Racine Inc.

Admission at the door: $10/child (age 1-17); $5/ Adults; Babies under 12 months are FREE!