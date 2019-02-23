Kid Boogie Down February Dance Party

Kid Boogie Down is a bursting with colorful fun in the dull winter whiteness! Come inside where it's warm and dance away the winter blues. Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!

* GIVEAWAY! * We're giving away a custom Kid Boogie Down coloring book to each child with paid admission!* TWO LUCKY KIDS will find a winning ticket inside which will win them a fun little bag of goodies!

* MILWAUKEE INK WORKS Pop Up Shop * We're pleased to have Milwaukee Ink Works doing custom screenprinted kid's apparel available for purchase!

Children Ages 1-17 older: $10 each

Adults: $5 each

Babies under 12 months old: FREE!

Doors open at 10.30am. Party starts at 11am.

(* Limit 1 coloring book per child with paid admission. While supplies last.)