Kid Boogie Down January Dance Party
Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
BRR...It's cold outside! Come inside where it's warm and dance away the winter blues. Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!
* FREE Balloon animals!* (Yes, for kids & ADULTS all around)
* Featuring Zouzouni Mou: A Greek Baby Boutique - and more on-site with custom onesies & kid apparel available for purchase! Super cute stuff!
Children Ages 1-17 older: $10 each
Adults: $5 each
Babies under 12 months old: FREE!
Info
Dances & Classes, DJs & Karaoke, Kids & Family