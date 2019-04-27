Kid Boogie Down Season Finale Dance Party
Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!
With paid admission, you'll get:
~ Sweet snack treat for every child! (limit 1 per child while supplies last)
~ Receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win 1 of 5 prizes!:
* We'll have a royal visitor from Fairytale Birthday Company LLC with us to dance with & take photos!
*Oberweis will be on site to give out FREE samples of delicious milk & juice!
*Sugar Spun will be on-site with their fresh made cotton candy for purchase.
Info
Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Dances & Classes, DJs & Karaoke, Kids & Family