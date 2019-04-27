Kid Boogie Down Season Finale Dance Party

Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!

With paid admission, you'll get:

~ Sweet snack treat for every child! (limit 1 per child while supplies last)

~ Receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win 1 of 5 prizes!:

* We'll have a royal visitor from Fairytale Birthday Company LLC with us to dance with & take photos!

*Oberweis will be on site to give out FREE samples of delicious milk & juice!

*Sugar Spun will be on-site with their fresh made cotton candy for purchase.