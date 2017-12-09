Kid Boogie Down STAR WARS Dance Party

Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217

Use the force & come 'Boogie Down' at a Star Wars themed live music/video show by Jedi DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!

COSTUMES WELCOME! (Encouraged, really) Get into character & snap a photo in front of our Star Wars style backdrop!

*** GIVEAWAY!!! *** FREE light up saber for the 1st 50 children! (With paid admission. Limit 1 per child while supplies last)

Children Ages 1 & older: $10 each

Adults and babies under 12 months old: FREE!

Family Discount: Families with 3 or more children (Age 1 or older): $8 each child

Info
Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
