Kid Boogie Down Superhero Costume Dance Party

It's a bird.. it's a plane... it's Kid Boogie Down! Join us for a superhero costume dance party! Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!

COSTUMES WELCOME! (Encouraged, really) Get into character & snap a selfie photo in front of our superhero style backdrop

FREE Face painting! Don't have a superhero mask to bring? Get one painted on!

Children Ages 1-17 older: $10 each

Adults: $5 each

Babies under 12 months old: FREE!