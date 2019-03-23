Kid Boogie Down Superhero Costume Dance Party
Bavarian Bierhaus 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
It's a bird.. it's a plane... it's Kid Boogie Down! Join us for a superhero costume dance party! Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!
COSTUMES WELCOME! (Encouraged, really) Get into character & snap a selfie photo in front of our superhero style backdrop
FREE Face painting! Don't have a superhero mask to bring? Get one painted on!
Children Ages 1-17 older: $10 each
Adults: $5 each
Babies under 12 months old: FREE!
Dances & Classes, DJs & Karaoke, Kids & Family