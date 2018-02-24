Kid Boogie Down Superhero Dance Party

Join us for a superhero costume dance party! Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!

COSTUMES WELCOME! (Encouraged, really) Get into character & snap a selfie photo in front of our superhero style backdrop!

** FREE Prize !!! ** 1st 50 children (age 1 + older) will receive a FREE felt superhero mask! (Limit 1 per child while supplies last)

Featuring pop-up shop by Zouzouni Mou: A Greek Baby Boutique - and more. Unique custom onesies and children's tshirts printed to order. Choose a design and have it printed right in front of you!

*** RAFFLE GIVEAWAY!!! *** Win a FREE custom onesie/t-shirt from Zouzouni Mou! Winner to be announced during this event. Must be present to win.

Children Ages 1 & older: $10 each

Adults and babies under 12 months old: FREE!

Doors open at 10.30am. Party starts at 11am.