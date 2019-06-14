KIDS' DAY: You've Got the Look

Let’s FACE IT?! School is out for the summer and it is time to have fun! Activities will include art making, games, scavenger hunts, selfie stations and more- all inspired by the summer About Face: RAM Community Art Show. Explore creating pop-up portraits, funny faces and places, fantastical faces, just to name a few. A perfect jumpstart to your summer vacation!

Free for RAM members, and all children under 12 years, when accompanied by a paying adult. One adult for every five children, please. $7 Non- Members