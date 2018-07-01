Kids From Wisconsin Concert

he Kids from Wisconsin performers include Wisconsin youth ages 15-20. The show troupe consists of 22 singers/dancers and a 13 piece show band. This summer, the KIDS will celebrate all season from June 21- August 18, in over 35 hometowns across the state and twice daily at the Wisconsin State Fair, as they mark a milestone 50th year of performing and molding professional performers.

This year’s show theme, “Shine the Light”, will feature music performed since the inception of the Kids from Wisconsin. Some of the KIDS all-time audience favorites will be featured along with 5 decades of Broadway. KIDS will Shine the light on our past 50 years while lighting the way for the next 50.

In their 50th season, the KFW will have performed for approximately 10 million across Wisconsin and the Midwest, with great entertainment by some of Wisconsin’s most talented performers ages 15-20. The revue is produced in collaboration with some of the best writers, arrangers, and choreographers across the country.