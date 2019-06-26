The Kids From Wisconsin “The Beat Goes On” Tour

The curtain opens for the Kids From Wisconsin in June and closes in August with over 60 performances to over 120,000 of “The Beat Goes On”. This 51st season will feature music and artists that have stood the test of time.

Music from “Living legends” such as Billy Joel, Tina Turner and Cher, just to name a few, along with music that is both traditional, award winning and memorable, will get audiences on their feet. Music from some super all-stars such as Queen and Gershwin will keep our audiences wanting more and more.

The iconic Kids From Wisconsin BAND will wow you throughout the performance and with some winning features from all-time rockers such as the Doobie Brothers, Festival Di Ritmo, some FAVORITE Super Heroes and more. These band features will keep the audience toe tapping to some of rock’s greatest guitar riffs and amazing Latin beats.

The performance is hosted by the Music in the Glen and will celebrate and highlight a Mequon Hometown Kid, J.T. Snow.

Doors to the theater open at 6:30 PM for the 7:00 PM Performance

From 3:30 – 4:30 PM: A Free “Realize Your Dream” Workshop will be offered for youth ages 7-14 and for students in junior high and high school who are familiar with their instruments to come JAM with the iconic Kids BAND in the band clinic. Registration is open.

What happens at a workshop? Members of Kids From Wisconsin lead an hour-long session of growing FUNdamental skills in all aspects of the performing arts This includes dance, music composition, audition tips, tech station visits and a special talk-back reflection on what sparks us to follow our hearts.

Who in invited? The program is designed for ages 7-14, but all youth and parents are welcome to stay and observe. Help us by registering in advance.

What time should we arrive? Best to arrive 10 minutes before the scheduled time to check in and be greeted by the Kids!

Instrumentalists…bring your instruments

Contact: 414-266-7607

Email: tina.weiss@kidsfromwisconsin.org