JCC presents KidShare 2019: Milwaukee’s Finest Culinary Event

Milwaukee’s premiere restaurants, chefs, bakers and caterers will come together for the 28th annual celebration of KidShare. Presented by the JCC, the popular fundraising event represents the power of a committed community joined together in a shared cause. Funds raised at KidShare support scholarship programs at the JCC including early childhood education, special needs programs for children and adults, and camping experiences. Thursday, May 9th from 6:00 – 10:00 pm at The Pfister Hotel. For tickets, visit jccmilwaukee.ejoinme.org/Tickets or contact Micki Seinfeld, 414.967.8235 or mseinfeld@jccmilwaukee.org