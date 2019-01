King John: a (drunk) staged reading

ONE WEEKEND ONLY!

Bard & Bourbon begins our Drunk Shakespearean Histories series with King John.

Don't know the play? Don't worry! This staged reading will feature drunk narration from Bard & Bourbon alumni for a one-of-a-kind night of laughs and thrills.

Featuring powerful female roles and a narcissistic king who rules by whim instead of wisdom, King John is a perfect play for our current political times.

General admission: $10

Students/Seniors/Military/Artists: $7

www.bardandbourbon.com

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4045895