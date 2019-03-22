King Kong

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

King Kong is the dual guitar wizardry of Scott Masters and Jeremy Jayson, the thunder of Carl Stessl and Wooly Walrus, and the vocal prowess of Michael Sean. Get ready for covers of bands like Creed, Alice in Chains and Three Days Grace. More importantly, get ready for a ROCKIN’ and ROARIN' good time!

Info

Live Music/Performance
