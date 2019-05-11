Kitten Shower Saturday May 11 at Second Hand Purrs

IT'S RAINING KITTENS! Join Second Hand Purrs as we celebrate our 12th public kitten shower and donation drive!

Saturday, May 11, 10 am to 3 pm at the shelter, 4300 South Howell Avenue in Milwaukee

Free cupcakes and punch will be served, and PIES FOR PURRS will be sold along with homemade jams. Everyone is welcome!

Donation Wish List:

Please note: Due to ingredient changes we are no longer accepting Purina Kitten/Cat Chow and NO generic brands.

Kitten or Adult Food (dry): Purina Pro Plan, IAMS, Chicken Soup for the kittens/Cat Lover's Soul, Nutro Max

Kitten Fancy Feast Canned food-TURKEY FLAVOR ONLY

Classic or Grilled Fancy Feast canned food-Poultry and Beef only, no seafood or fish

Jars of Human Baby Food, Chicken: Gerber or Beechnut Brands

Bleach, Must Contain 8.25% Sodium Hypochlorite, No Scented or Splashless

Antibacterial Hand Soap

Clorox wipes (no Lysol wipes or generic, please)

Disposable Vinyl Gloves, powder free preferred

Hand Sanitizer