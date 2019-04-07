The Knightwind Ensemble Presents Spring Concert “The Roman Trilogy”

The Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier wind ensemble, presents a Roman concert, under the direction of Dr. Erik N. Janners. Join us for a performance including Respighi’s Fontane di Roma (Fountains of Rome), Feste Romane (Festivals of Rome), and the famous Pines of Rome. The Roman Trilogy, by Martin Ellerby, will also be included. Check out our website for more information at www.knightwind.org, or follow us on Facebook. General Admission/$15, Seniors & Students/$12. Tickets may be purchased online at www.knightwind.org.