The Knightwind Ensemble Presents “Wind Band Classics”

The Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier wind ensemble, presents their fall concert Wind Band Classics, under the direction of Dr. Erik N. Janners. The concert begins with Celebration Overture (Creston), commissioned by the American Bandmasters Association, it was premiered at their annual conference in 1955. Following the opener is Jericho written in 1939 for the Pennsylvania School Music Association, and is a musical depiction of the Old Testament story of Joshua at Jericho and features the trumpet section. Featured on the second half of the concert is the powerful Russian Christmas Music (Reed). This piece uses an ancient Russian children’s Christmas song, along with musical elements derived from the liturgical music of the Eastern Orthodox Church, to create a musical impression of Old Russia during the festive Christmas Season.

General Admission/$15 Single concert ticket or $35 Season ticket (3 concerts)

Seniors/Student/$12 single concert ticket or $30 Season ticket (3 concerts)

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.knightwind.org, or at the South Milwaukee PAC (walk-in only, check or cash).

For ticket or general information about the Knightwind Ensemble, please check online at www.knightwind.org, or follow us on Facebook.