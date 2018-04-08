The Knightwind Ensemble World Tour Concert

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

The Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier wind ensemble, presents a spring concert, under the direction of Dr. Erik N. Janners. Join us for a world tour with music from England, Jubilee Overture (Sparke) to Vietnam with Hero’s Lost and Fallen (Gillingham), Japan Les Trois Notes du Japon (Mashima), and more.

General Admission/$15 Single concert ticket

Seniors/Student/$12 single concert ticket

(Season tickets for the 2018-2019 season will be available for sale $35/$30.)

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.knightwind.org, or at the South Milwaukee PAC (walk-in only, check or cash)the door.

For ticket or general information about the Knightwind Ensemble, please check online at www.knightwind.org, or follow us on Facebook.

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Concerts
414-350-2990
