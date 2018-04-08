The Knightwind Ensemble World Tour Concert

The Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier wind ensemble, presents a spring concert, under the direction of Dr. Erik N. Janners. Join us for a world tour with music from England, Jubilee Overture (Sparke) to Vietnam with Hero’s Lost and Fallen (Gillingham), Japan Les Trois Notes du Japon (Mashima), and more.

General Admission/$15 Single concert ticket

Seniors/Student/$12 single concert ticket

(Season tickets for the 2018-2019 season will be available for sale $35/$30.)

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.knightwind.org, or at the South Milwaukee PAC (walk-in only, check or cash)the door.

For ticket or general information about the Knightwind Ensemble, please check online at www.knightwind.org, or follow us on Facebook.