Event time: 7:30pm

From the mind of Milwaukee improv veteran Kristoffer Puddicombe comes this hilarious live quiz show in the vein of NPR'S "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me."

Puddicombe hosts some of Milwaukee's funniest comedians for an unforgettable experience that weaves together trivia, music, comedy and lots of audience participation.

This month, we're honored to welcome special musical guest Jason Powell, who will be debuting the I Should Know This theme song!

If you'd like to have a chance to participate in the show, you'll have the opportunity to submit a question OF ANY KIND for the panel to answer. And during the show's 2nd round, each panelist will be joined onstage by a member of the audience for trivia questions and lots of laughs!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Price: $10 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3088402