Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness

to Google Calendar - Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness - 2019-07-21 10:00:00

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Experience art with your family at Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays, the Museum's lively event that happens five times a year! Explore contemporary painting, with a focus on the giant, gestural works of artist James Nares in the exhibition Nares: Moves--and even meet the artist! Create your own paintbrush, experiment using a machine to make a painting, and "act out" brushstrokes with help from Wild Space Dance Company.

Info

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Visual Arts
4142243200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness - 2019-07-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness - 2019-07-21 10:00:00