Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Brush with Greatness
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Experience art with your family at Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays, the Museum's lively event that happens five times a year! Explore contemporary painting, with a focus on the giant, gestural works of artist James Nares in the exhibition Nares: Moves--and even meet the artist! Create your own paintbrush, experiment using a machine to make a painting, and "act out" brushstrokes with help from Wild Space Dance Company.
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Visual Arts