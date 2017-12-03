Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays: Deck the Walls

Deck the walls . . . with art! Create drawings, prints, and paintings inspired by master artists in the exhibition Degas to Picasso: Creating Modernism in France. Learn a few words en francais, enjoy French tunes by the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Suzuki Ensemble, and more.

Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays are free with Museum admission, and kids 12 and under are free every day the Museum is open thanks to Kohl’s Cares. Free for Museum members as well as Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee members.