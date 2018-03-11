Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays: Design Comes to Life

Bring whimsy to your designs, inspired by the imaginative creations in the Jaime Hayon: Technicolor exhibition and the work of local designers. Invent your own patterns, create a weaving, and turn a simple vase into a sculpture with personality!

Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays are free with Museum admission, and kids 12 and under are free every day the Museum is open thanks to Kohl’s Cares. Free for Museum Members as well as members of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.