Kohl's Art Generation Family Sundays: Wisconsin Artists

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Be inspired by artists from our home state. Discover the work of Cedarburg-based artist Charles Radtke in the exhibition Contained, sculpt your own furniture, create a painting, and more. Meet local artists and watch them in action, see art by Milwaukee students, and enjoy music performed by area musicians.

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Visual Arts
