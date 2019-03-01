Kohl's Art Generation Open Studio: Clay, from Pots to Portraits
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Drop by the Studio this March to inspire your creativity with the Milwaukee Art Museum's collection of ancient to contemporary clay pieces. Learn how ancient Greeks, twentieth-century designers, and fine artists used clay to create both fictional creatures and functional products. Sculpt a self-portrait, design a vessel, and discover new ways to add color and texture to ceramics.
