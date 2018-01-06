Kohl’s Art Generation Open Studio: A Community of Potters

Create art to share with the community throughout the month of January, as the Museum hosts a food drive in partnership with Hunger Task Force. Families can decorate bowls, inspired by the colorful and whimsical designs in Jaime Hayon: Technicolor, that will be distributed to food pantries throughout the city. Please bring shelf-stable, canned, low-sodium food to donate, and receive a coupon for a free coffee or hot chocolate from Windhover Coffee or the East End.

The Kohl’s Art Generation Studio is now open every day the Museum is open. Kohl’s Art Generation programs are free with Museum admission, and kids 12 and under are always free thanks to Kohl’s Cares.

