Kohl's Art Generation Open Studio: Community Project
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Families who visit the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio this January are invited to paint, draw, and make prints inspired by art in the Museum’s Collection. These pieces will be assembled into a giant collage and hung for children and families to enjoy at the new Kenosha clinic of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, one of the Museum’s community partners.
