Kohl's Art Generation Open Studio: Spring Break
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Drop by the Kohl's Art Generation Studio to create artwork inspired by the beauty of the paintings in the Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition Bouguereau & America. This spring break, explore how to paint the human figure, and use an artist's mannequin to help hone your drawing skills. Look at a mirror and create a playful self-portrait set outdoors. Imagine a dramatic scene filled with spring flowers and mythological creatures.
Info
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Visual Arts