Kohl’s Art Generation Studio: Technicolor Holiday

Every day during winter break, families are invited to make art inspired by the bold colors and exciting textures in the Museum’s exhibition Jaime Hayon: Technicolor. Sculpt imaginative creatures out of clay that can be hung to display, and leading up to New Year’s Eve, create whimsical masks using a wild assortment of colorful materials.

The Kohl’s Art Generation Studio is now open every day the Museum is open. Kohl’s Art Generation programs are free with Museum admission, and kids 12 and under are always free thanks to Kohl’s Cares.