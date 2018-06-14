Kohl's Wild Theater

to Google Calendar - Kohl's Wild Theater - 2018-06-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kohl's Wild Theater - 2018-06-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kohl's Wild Theater - 2018-06-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kohl's Wild Theater - 2018-06-14 10:00:00

Waterford Public Library 101 N. River St., Waterford, Wisconsin 53185

Kohl’s Wild Theater is made possible by a partnership among Kohl's Cares, the Milwaukee County Zoo and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. This program provides conservation-themed theater performances using drama, songs and puppetry to children and their families both at the Milwaukee County Zoo and within our community.

Info
Waterford Public Library 101 N. River St., Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 View Map
Education, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Kohl's Wild Theater - 2018-06-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kohl's Wild Theater - 2018-06-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kohl's Wild Theater - 2018-06-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kohl's Wild Theater - 2018-06-14 10:00:00