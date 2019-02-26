Kohl's Wild Theater at Brown Deer Public Library
Brown Deer Public Library 5600 W. Bradley Road , Village of Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53223
This 30-minute mix of short skits will feature the importance of food to both animals and people. This show features a range of animal puppets that all eat food in different ways. Topics include healthy eating for humans, urban gardening, sustainable seafood and the food chain. Most appropriate for grades Pre-K through 5 and families with children of all ages.
